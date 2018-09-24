Cross Country improve in Gainesville

Lots of running took place Saturday morning, with a splash of new personal bests from the Blazers.

The Valdosta State men’s and women’s cross-country squad maintain a solid 2018 season with a scorching hot performance at their Saturday morning meet at the University of Florida, in Gainesville.

VSU men’s placed sixth with 177 points as senior Jaison Morning finished No. 43 among 182 runners in a 8k. VSU women’s placed eleventh with 295 points, as Sophomore Angela Cipriani finished No. 140 among 270 runners in a 5k.

Of the eligible runners for VSU, seven members of the men’s Blazers set personal records. Eight others improved their average running time during the race.

“The team members did a good job today, this is a step towards the season goal and vast improvements have been made in the last three weeks in preparation for the early October FSU meet in Tallahassee,” Coach Todd Smoot said to VSU Athletics about his team’s showing.

Sophomores Angie Cipriani and Kayle Smith set personal records. Overall, seven of the Lady Blazers improved their time from the previous race.

For the men, Morning lead the way with a time of 26:18.8, finishing No. 43. Freshman David Gunn followed, coming in at No. 55 placing a time of 26:37.6.

Up the middle of the runners, freshmen Kevin Favard posted a time of 27:33.3 and Khiro Hoilett closed in behind with 27:43.0. Junior Chance Roe finished in 27:43.4. Senior Michael Perona made it in 28:10.1 while junior Caleb Watson finished in 30:21.6.

At the back end of the race, sophomore Daniel Swilley came in with a time of 30:34.5, and freshman David Shrier rounded out the Blazers at 31:15.5.

Cipriani lead the way for the Lady Blazers, finishing in 20:08.2, her personal best. Newcomers Samantha Murray and McKenzee Page showed a strong contending fight, posting a 21:14.0 and 21:01.2 time, respectively.

Rounding out the middle, sophomore Olivia Rosener posted a time of 21:36.9.

Smith posted 22:08.5, while junior Jamie Ford followed shortly after with 22:59.6. Sophomore Amanda Allred came in with 23:24.0 and freshman Kali Carter’s 26:50.3 concluded the Blazers

Both teams will return to action at the Florida State Invitational, Oct. 12, in Tallahassee, Florida, hosted by Florida State University at 8:30 a.m.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo Courtesy of VSU Athletics.

