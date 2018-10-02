Blazers continue ascension in AFCA poll

After a 63-42 win against the Mississippi College Choctaws last Saturday, the VSU football team moves up three places to 10th in the newest American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Top 25 poll announced Monday afternoon.

This new ranking is rarefied air as this is the first time the Blazers have been ranked in the top 10 of the polls since Sept. 21, 2015. This marks the 143rd week all-time in the top 10 and the 237th week all-time in the top 25.

Minnesota State leads this week’s poll, followed by Grand Valley State, Ferris State, Midwestern State and Gulf South member West Georgia, who move into the top five.

Ouachita Baptist is sixth, followed by Minnesota-Duluth, Pittsburg State, Texas A&M-Commerce and the Blazers.

West Florida places right outside the top 10 at 11th, while West Alabama fell out of the top 25 with a loss to North Greenville. Both Florida Tech and UWA are currently receiving votes this week.

The 5-0 Blazers return home to host the winless Delta State this Saturday at 1 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The Blazers will be looking for their first 6-0 start since 2003 when team won its first eight games.

The Blazers were ranked 15th in last week’s D2Football.com poll, which is typically released each Tuesday.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo by Taylor Sutherland, Photo Editor.

