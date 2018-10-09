Crime Report 10/1-10/7: A three-day theft spree erupts

October 1, 2018

At 7:30 p.m., a computer CPU was reported as missing from Brown Residence Hall’s front desk area. The report was marked as larceny and its disposition is open.

October 2, 2018

At 8:54 p.m., a VSU student reported their wallet as lost/ stolen from a VSU shuttle. Later, the financial cards inside the wallet were used by an unknown perpetrator. The report was marked as larceny to which its disposition remains open.

October 3, 2018

At 6:30 a.m., a VSU student reported a break-in at his vehicle and the theft of some items inside while it was parked in the Oak Street Parking Deck. The report was marked as larceny to which its disposition is open.

Written by Bryce Ethridge, News Editor.

