Crime Report 10/29-11/4: Theft, threats and indecent exposure plague VSU

Oct. 30,2018

At 2:22 p.m., a staff member reported a digital camera missing from the media center in Odum Library.

At 7:14 p.m., a student reported the theft of a bicycle from a rack outside of Centennial East.

Oct. 31, 2018

At 1:01 a.m., a VSU student was arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and obstruction of officers.

At 1:00 p.m., a student reported the loss/theft of a blue binder from a study room at the P.E. Complex.

Nov. 6, 2018

At 9:55 a.m., a student filed a report of terroristic threats being made by a person known to him that has been going on for some time.

At 3:40 p.m., the parent of a juvenile filed a report regarding a suspicious male in the area of the bridge at North Campus. The juvenile is a student at Valdosta Middle School.

At 6:19 p.m., a student reported a subject in Odum Library who exposed himself.

At 6:39 p.m., a VSU student was arrested and charged with battery following a physical altercation outside the University Union. The victim was taken to the hospital.

