SGA preps for Saturday’s game, discusses IT updates

With Election Day on Tuesday and the Battle of the Peach Basket on Saturday, students are in for an eventful week here on campus.

SGA, along with The Fire Pit, is encouraging all students to attend VSU’s biggest game this season as the Blazers face off against rival West Georgia. The two undefeated squads are playing for the Gulf South Conference Championship, so it’d be great to have a packed student section.

In the month of October, SGA accomplished a number of things, but with a month left in the fall semester, President Jacob Bell says they plan to do much more.

To start, the Finance Committee has successfully handed out $4,502 in Blazer Allocations leaving them with $15,498 to hand out. If you’d like more information on how Blazer Allocations work, they’ll be tabling in the Student Union on Wednesday, Nov. 7 from 12-2.

Resolution 18-12 was approved in the Monday night meeting, urging the student body to go out and vote in midterm elections. Professors will be encouraged to excuse prior-noted voting related absences with this resolution in mind.

Speaker Brian Haugabrook was proud to state that IT has the highest percentage of student employees at VSU. Their program offers real world training and graduates who work with them often leave and go straight to a full time job.

IT is currently working on a Dark MyVSU theme by student request, and Banner will be updating in Feb. 2019. Haugabrook also mentioned that VSU is currently working on bringing artificial intelligence to Campus Technology soon.

SGA’s constitution is currently being reviewed and will be officially updated in Jan. 2019 after their final three 2018 meetings.

Story and photos by Selena George, Staff Writer.

