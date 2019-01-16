Globetrotters Take TitleTown

A world-renowned basketball team will make a stop on VSU’s campus today when the Harlem Globetrotters take over TitleTown, one of the many stops for the latest world tour.

Called the “Fan Powered World Tour,” it caters to fans across all regions of the globe and spans three continents and 13 countries, including Australia, France, Germany, Poland and Spain.

Abe Saperstein founded the Chicago team in 1926. Donning many names in their early creation, members settled on Harlem Globetrotters after moving to New York. The Globetrotters were revolutionary as an all-black sports team in the early 1930s, playing in more than 10 states and more than 1,000 games within its first 10 years of existence.

The Globetrotters continue to put on family- and fan-friendly entertainment as one of the most recognizable sports franchises. This evening, VSU students and Valdosta residents will get to witness the dunks, dribbles and trick shots at The Complex on VSU’s campus.

The world-famous organization last visited Valdosta in May 2017 when players performed six times in two days at Wild Adventures Theme Park.

Free tickets will be given to the first 250 VSU students. Ticket prices for the general public can be found at ticketreturn.com or harlemglobetrotters.com. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m., and the game will begin at 7.

Story by Gerald Thomas III, Staff Writer. Photo courtesy of MGN Online.

For more sports click here.