SAG Awards attendees dress to impress

The 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place in Los Angeles, CA on Jan. 27. There were many, not just with awards, wins amongst diversity and inclusion for the night.

Megan Mullaly is most famous for her role as Karen on “Will & Grace,” hosted the SAG Awards this year. Megan’s comedy is always effervescent and awkward. Megan was able to apply to her comical talents to an opening monologue that criticized the entertainment industry for being sexist and ageist. She did a great job with openly criticizing the industry that directly heled her to be where she is today.

Black Panther is the movie that upped the ante on Marvel Comic pandemonium across the world upon its release in early 2018. The star-studded cast and producers took home a big win that night. Black Panther won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture. This award is Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture. Many red carpet analysts have begun to predict what Black Panther’s potential Oscars wins could be.

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” an Amazon original series, won several awards. Tony Shalhoub won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series. Rachel Brosnahan won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. Finally, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series.

Darren Criss won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries. The former “Glee” star won for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in the television miniseries, “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story. Cunanan is the American serial killer who was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list for killing 5 people, including the Italian fashion designer, Gianni Versace.

Rami Malek won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role. Malek won for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in the critically acclaimed film, “Bohemian Rhapsody.”

Emily Blunt won the SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role, for “A Quiet Place.”

For a list of all the winners, visit the SAG Awards website.

According to CNN.com, The SAG Awards are experiencing a multiyear decline in viewership. The SG Awards aren’t one of the most prestigious award ceremony like say, The Oscars or The Academy Awards, but the SAGs are still vital to the film industry. The SAG Awards are where most up-and-coming get their start in receiving awards.

The SAG Awards need a revamp as it pertains to how the show promotes itself, and as well the overall entertainment factor of the show. If they want to engage with the new generation of viewership, the SAGs will have to engage with the new generation to see what interests them, as it pertains to entertainment.

Lady GaGa Lady Gaga posed on the red carpet in Dior Haute Couture. Gaga has been trying to bring back “Old Hollywood Glamour” to the red carpet, and with this Dior gown, she did just that. Gemma Chan Gemma Chan has been making her presence known on the red carpet since the release of the critically acclaimed film, Crazy Rich Asians.” Chan showed us how to fly like a bird, in this Oscar de la Renta gown. Chicadwick Boseman Chadwick Boseman is still riding on the Black Panther fashion high, and it shows with this leaf print Ermenegildo Zegna XXX blazer. The complementary brown and black color scheme complements his skin tone. Angela Bassett Angela Bassett sashayed down the red carpet in a Georges Chakra gown. This gown is the definition of shape shifting. With the deep plunging neck line, Angela proves that she still got it.

Written by Jacorey Moon, Special Projects Manager. Photos courtesy of Getty Images and USA Today.

For more Entertainment, click here