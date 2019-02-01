The Spectator Staff’s Super Bowl picks

The picks are in! Eyes are on Atlanta as the Spectator Staff offers up their picks for Sunday’s big game.

Patrick Barry, Staff Writer: “Well the Patriots played in the last two, and won two years ago… so that’s pretty good I guess.”

Joshua Miller, Social Media Editor: “The Patriots. It’s the Patriots. There’s nothing more to say.”

Seth Willard, Multimedia Editor: “Rams. I hate the Patriots, I can’t be on record picking the Patriots. I’d rather be wrong.”

Leah Morton, Copy Editor: “I’ll just go with the Patriots. They seem to be in the Super Bowl a lot, like every year.”

Bethany Davis, Graphic Designer: “I like animals. Let’s go with the Rams.”

Leo Penn, Staff Writer: “I don’t want it to be the Patriots. It’s always the Patriots. It’s on rerun. But it’s probably the Patriots.”

Jacorey Moon, Special Projects Editor: “I don’t know. Probably the Patriots. Don’t they win a lot of those things? I don’t know.”

Peyton Fletcher, Campus Life Editor: “Patriots or Rams? Patriots. Because I identify with that.”

Bryce Etheridge, Managing Editor: “Go Rams. Get these Patriots out of here.”

Robert Davison, Special Projects Editor: “Until Tom Brady hangs his cleats up, smart money is always on the Patriots.”

Prince Robinson, Sports Editor: “Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback that ever lived. The only way the Rams can beat the Patriots is to get to Tom Brady, and this is his best O-line in forever. Plus it’s in Atlanta. He hates Atlanta.”

Super Bowl 53 airs Sunday, Feb. 3 on CBS.

Picks generated by Robert Davison, Special Projects Editor. Photo courtesy of sportingnews.com

For more sports click here.