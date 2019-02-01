Report: Lee Stalker will join VSU as defensive coordinator

Another former walk-on could potentially roam the sidelines of Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

According to Football Scoop, a website that breaks football stories from all over the country, Tiffin’s Lee Stalker will join Gary Goff as the new defensive coordinator for the Blazers.

Stalker served as the defensive line coach, run game coordinator and special teams coordinator for the Dragons last season. Goff served as head coach.

In the Great Midwest Athletic Conference, the Dragons ranked second in interceptions with 15. On the other hand, Stalker’s defense averaged 271 yards allowed per game last season.

The secondary at Tiffin was stout, but the linebackers and defensive linemen had a tough time holding their own. There isn’t one who appears in the top 25 tacklers of the GMAC.

Alexander Melfe, inside linebacker for the Dragons, registered a team-high 3.5 sacks last season.

Stalker graduated from Kent State University in 2012. He earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture while being a student-athlete for the Golden Eagles.

As a walk-on, he spent five years of eligibility playing on the defensive line. Stalker was redshirted as a freshman in 2007 then appeared in two games in his redshirt freshman season of 2008.

In 2009, Stalker played in all 12 games, tallying 12 tackles, including seven solo and four for loss. He was a key contributor in stopping rival Boston College on Sept. 12, making two unassisted tackles in the waning moments.

Stalker started six games in 2010 of his junior season, appearing in 10 matchups. He tallied his career-high of five tackles and two passes defensed against the University of Miami.

For his senior year in 2011, Stalker was voted team captain by coaches and players. He was named to the Burlsworth Trophy list, honoring the nation’s top player, who started his career as a walk-on.

Stalker was born Aug. 10, 1989 to Wendy and Gary Bayer. He has a younger sister named Racheal.

No formal announcement has been made from VSU Athletics.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Sports Editor. Photo courtesy of Oberlin College Athletics.

For more sports click here.