Blazer Athletics to reveal championship grove

VSU doesn’t only plant seeds in students’ futures but also in honor of their achievements.

On Feb. 14, VSU will celebrate earning its seventh Tree Campus USA acknowledgement. Tree Campus USA is a national program established in 2008 by the Arbor Day Foundation. Its goal is to honor colleges with effectual forest management to captivate university community members.

This honor has been awarded to 344 higher education schools in the United States. The Arbor Day Foundation has invested $48 million in forest management throughout college campuses.

The event, a part of VSU’s weeklong Arbor Day celebration, will begin at 10 a.m. on the P.E. Complex lawn, located at the intersection of Baytree Road and Sustella Avenue. Students, staff and the general public are welcome to attend.

During the celebration, VSU will reveal Championship Grove, a group of eight trees planted to pay homage to the Blazer’s eight NCAA National Championship teams.

Championship Oak, a struggled live oak, will be the centerpiece of the Championship Grove and will depict the pedigree of Blazer Athletics.

The spectators of the Arbor Day ceremony will learn how to attain the Tree Campus designation and why it’s so pivotal to maintain VSU’s urban forest.

The event will precede a rain barrel lunch at noon, located in City Hall Annex’s Multipurpose Room at 300 N. Lee St.

Written by Gerald Thomas, III. Photo courtesy by VSU Athletics.

