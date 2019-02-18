Hoops sets the tone for 2019 Intramurals

Basketball is underway for spring 2019 intramural sports. With over 1,500 yearly participants at VSU, and helping create about 150 student jobs, it is one of the largest club activities offered at the school.

Basketball is comprised of three different divisions: men’s, women’s and co-recreational. There are only four undefeated teams remaining in the league standings.

For Wyatt Lee, Campus Recreation’s coordinator of competitive sports, he is tasked with organizing a schedule, training and deploying our 22 student referees for all events. For basketball, being able to double the team’s number of games has been a great success so far this spring.

“It is great to give everyone a chance to compete and enjoy competitive sports, and stay active as much as they can,” said Lee.

In the men’s division, Fox 5 is at the top with a 6-0 record, while No scope is followed closely with a 4-0 record. In women’s, G.A.T.A. is in front with a 3-0 record. Finally, in co-recreational, Reach stands alone with a 6-0 record as well.

G.A.T.A captain Kiara Patillo has enjoyed her time at VSU thanks to intramural sports.

“I love the competitive spirit it brings out of everyone. After playing sports since I was 4 and not getting the opportunity to play in college, intramural sports give me an outlet to find other people that are just as competitive as I am,” said Patillo.

Patillo and her teammates bonded together while playing pickup basketball at the Campus Recreation Center, playing against a lot of the men who come to play at the gym. They have translated that time to raise their performance in the intramural season and sit in first place.

Game day and times vary throughout the week as teams compete Monday-Thursday nights starting as early six o’clock. The regular season will run through Feb. 21 and then a playoff schedule will begin.

The next events to occur on the IM sports calendar will be two tournaments: 4v4 flag football will occur Feb. 23-24 and a ping pong tournament will take place March 9.

Patillo said she enjoys the one day tournaments and would like to see more offered by Campus Recreation, like a kickball and laser tag tournament, she mentioned.

Teams have until Feb. 20 to sign up for flag football, and contestants have until March 6 to sign up for the ping pong tournament.

Students can sign up or view other upcoming intramural sports leagues at IMleagues.com.

Written by Kyle Grondin, Staff Writer. Photo courtesy by VSU Athletics.

