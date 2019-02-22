Lady Blazers will have to wait for the Hurricanes

The VSU Lady Blazers will play the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes in a doubleheader on March 28. The game was moved from Feb. 19 due to overnight rain in Americus, Georgia.

The change was announced Tuesday morning, leaving the Lady Blazers with sights set to play a doubleheader versus Flager on Feb. 27.

Coming into the series 10-2, the Lady Blazers will look to rebound following their second loss of the season to Lee University.

Through the first nine games this season, the Lady Blazers are dominating their opponents offensively and defensively, outscoring those 47-4, with two of those games ending five innings in due to the mercy rule.

Head Coach Thomas Macera understands the method to early wins.

“Good hitting takes the pressure off of the pitchers,” Head Coach Thomas Macera said. “This is a new team besides two returning starters.”

According to Madera, most teams would need a lot of time to build chemistry among players. Nonetheless, Macera doesn’t get caught up in opponents’ game planning for the squad.

“We only worry about what we can control,” Macera said.

The Hurricanes are on a two-game losing streak, sitting on a 5-5 record. The doubleheader is slated to begin at 4 p.m and 6 p.m. ET

Written by Tyler Glore, Staff Writer. Photo courtesy by VSU Athletics.

