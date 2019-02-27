Maker’s Market for local artists comes to Valdosta

The Maker’s Market has a little something for everyone.

Debuting April 13 on Main Street in downtown Valdosta, it focuses on supporting local makers and creators of all types, including students. After the first market, it will take place the second Saturday of every month for the rest of the year.

Potential creators can become a vendor for a $30 flat-rate fee. However, if a vendor is interested in selling at more of this year’s markets, there is a discount available. This applies to students as well.

There is no limit on how many times vendors can sell at the market, for the pricing structure is set up with the hopes that creators will sell at more than one of the markets.

The only restrictions are factory and mass-produced items. Also, since the event is family oriented, sellers are discouraged from selling offensive or politically charged items.

Other than those few specifications, “the sky’s the limit” as to what can be sold at the upcoming market, according to Rachel Thrasher, program coordinator of Valdosta Main Street.

So, whether it’s growing produce, cooking, making art of any kind, being a musician or even being an author, the Maker’s Market offers a platform for creators to sell and share their work with the community.

In fact, that opportunity to share their work is a large reason why student makers and artists are encouraged to become vendors.

“This market will give an artist the opportunity to sell [his or her] artwork to individuals who might not have seen [his or her] work before,” Thrasher said.

Not only should students get involved to make their work known, but they can also make some extra money while getting more involved in the community and rich experiences Main Street and downtown Valdosta have to offer.

The same goes for community vendors.

“Maker’s Market is an event that was put into place to not only serve as a fun event in downtown but also to encourage people to get out and enjoy downtown and all that it has to offer,” said Thrasher. “From the specialty shops to art galleries and restaurants to dives, downtown Valdosta has something for everyone.”

In addition to crafters, musicians are welcome to join in and may inquire about the opportunity to play downtown.

The market also provides the chance for nonprofit organizations to earn some money towards their causes. Of the 50 available spots for vendors each month, one of the spots is for nonprofit organizations in the community at no additional cost.

Interested student vendors, community members, nonprofit organizations or musicians who are looking to get involved with the Maker’s Market are encouraged to contact Main Street Offices at (229) 259-3577 or email Program Coordinator Rachel Thrasher at rthrasher@valdostacity.com.

Written by Maria Sellers, Staff Writer. Photo Courtesy of Pixel.

