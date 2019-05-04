People Poll: What’s Your Favorite Restaurant?

Briasia Young, a freshman nursing major

“My favorite place [to eat] is Cook Out because it’s cheap and it has a variety of food. You’ll spend $5, and you can get stuff like burgers, fries and a shake.”

Cook Out is located at 990 N St Augustine Rd.

Tierra Lewis, a senior early childhood education major

“I love [to eat at] Tropical Smoothie [Cafe] because it’s healthy. I would suggest a Bahama Mama smoothie because it’s so good and full of a lot of flavor.”

Lewis said that she has had a great experience with the customer service at Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

“I got my meal for free one time because I did a questionnaire, so that was great.”

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is located at 1525 Baytree Rd, Suite C.

Mackenzie Manley, a freshman communications major

“I like Big Nick’s because I really like the chicken wings, and every server I’ve had there has been really nice. They serve chicken wings and soul food, and the prices range from $6 to $15 depending on what food you get.”

Manley recommends the chicken wing basket but mixing the flavors instead of getting just one.

“You want to get the chicken wing basket, but you want to get it with the lemon twist and the buffalo flavors because they mix together, and it tastes even better.”

Big Nick’s is located at 904 Baytree Rd.

Khyati Patel, a sophomore biology major

“My favorite place to eat off campus is Thai Chang because I like Thai food. They have soups, noodles, rice and curry.”

Patel said that depending on what you get, the prices range from $6 to $10.

“I would recommend someone to go and order Pad Thai. It’s noodles stir fried with veggies, and you can make it spicy if you want to.”

Thai Chang is located at 5913 Bemiss Rd.

Ted Brown, a junior biology major

“My place to eat off campus is either the Bleu Cafe or the Bleu Pub because [they have] a good variety of stuff. They have tacos, nachos, burgers and black bean burgers for vegetarians.”

Brown said that you get a good portion of food, ranging from $10 to $18 at either location.

“I would definitely recommend a black bean burger. I’m not a vegetarian, but I love that burger. Black bean burger at the pub, and the tacos from the cafe.”

The Bleu Cafe is located at 125 N Patterson St. The Bleu Pub is located at 116 W Hill Ave.

Daulton Harris, a sophomore political science major

“Big Nick’s is my favorite place to eat because I love the wings, the environment and the hospitality you receive from the employees there. They kind of make you feel like family.”

Harris said that every time he goes, he usually spends around $10 to $12.

“They aren’t the cheapest, but they aren’t the most expensive either. But it’s worth it.”

Big Nick’s is located at 904 Baytree Rd.

Written by Lenah Allen, Staff Writer.

