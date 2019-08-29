What’s Happening at VSU?

VSU’s annual event The Happening presents VSU students the opportunity to get involved in many different organizations on campus and around the Valdosta community.
With over 100 organizations officially in attendance, students will be hard-pressed not to find the right organization for them.
The Happening takes place every August during the second or third week of school. This year, it’s taking place Thursday, August 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The Spectator has the complete list of what student organizations will be there below:
- African Students Association
- Alpha Chi (Georgia Alpha Chapter)
- Alpha Delta Pi
- Alpha Kappa Alpha
- Alpha Phi Alpha
- Alpha Phi Omega National Service Fraternity
- Alpha Psi Omega Rho Epsilon
- Alpha Sigma Alpha
- American Marketing Association
- American Sign Language Club at Valdosta State University
- American Society of Interior Designers
- Anime & Manga Club
- Anthropology Club
- Arabic Cultural Club
- Art Education Student Chapter
- Association for Computing Machinery
- Association of Graduate Students
- Baptist Collegiate Ministries
- Bass Fishing Club at Valdosta State University
- Beta Alpha Psi Mu Zeta Chapter (Accounting and Finance)
- Beta Beta Beta
- Black Student League
- Blazer Officials’ Association
- Blazer Pride (Supports VSU Football)
- Bodsitivity
- Caribbean Student Association
- Catholic Newman Center
- Chi Omega
- Christian Student Center (Church of Christ)
- Circle K Club of Valdosta State University
- College Middle Level Educators
- College Panhellenic Council
- College Republicans
- Collegiate Men of Valdosta State University
- Collegiate Women of Valdosta State University
- Creative Writing Club
- Dance Club
- Deep Release Poetry Society
- Delight Ministries
- Distinguished Women of Excellence
- Economic Analysis Association
- Emory Bass Squadron Arnold Air Society
- ENACTUS
- Exercise Physiology Club
- Feminist Film Club
- French Club
- Gamma Sigma Sigma National Service Sorority Inc.
- Genders and Sexualities Alliance
- GSWO
- Habitat for Humanity
- HerCampus
- Honors Student Association
- IMPACT VSU
- Interfraternity Council
- Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.
- Japanese Club
- Kappa Alpha Order
- Kappa Alpha Psi
- Kappa Delta
- Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education
- Korean Student Association (KSA)
- Latin American Students Association
- Legends Modeling Troupe
- MAIN ATTRACTION
- Mass Choir at VSU
- Media Arts Geniuses
- Men’s Club Basketball
- Men’s Club Lacrosse
- Model Mentors
- Model United Nations at Valdosta State University
- Multicultural Greek Council
- National Association for the Advancement of Colored People
- National Council of Negro Women
- National Pan-Hellenic Council
- National Student Speech Language Hearing Association(NSSLHA)
- Natural Sistas of VSU
- Navigators
- Odradek Literary Journal
- Order of Omega
- Phi Alpha Delta
- P.A.W.S. Pets Are Worth Saving
- Phi Beta Sigma
- Phi Mu
- Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity of America, Inc.
- Phi Sigma Kappa
- Philosophy and Religious Studies Club
- Pi Delta Sigma
- Project Renaissance
- Pre-Vet Club
- PRSSA
- Psychology Club
- Queer Book Club
- Reformed University Fellowship
- Relay For Life
- Replenished Women
- SAAC
- SHARE in Africa
- Sigma Alpha Epsilon
- Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity
- Sigma Alpha Omega Christian Sorority
- Sigma Alpha Pi (The National Society of Leadership and Success)
- Sigma Chi
- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
- Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity, Incorporated
- Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority
- Sigma Nu
- SISTUHS, Inc
- Society for Human Resource Management (VSU-SHRM)
- Society of Astronomy Students
- Society of International Students
- South Georgia Film Festival
- Spanish Club
- Spectator (Newspaper)
- Student Center for the Public Trust
- Student Government Association (SGA)
- Student Members of the American Chemical Society
- Student Union Reservations
- SUCCESS Mentors
- Tau Beta Sigma National Honorary Band Sorority
- Tau Kappa Epsilon
- TEDxValdostaState
- The Tabletop Gaming Club at VSU
- United States Institute for Theatre Technology
- V-State Outreach Ministry
- Association of Certified Fraud Examiners
- VIAJESUS
- VSU Forensics (Speech and Debate)
- VSU Rotaract Club
- Wesley (Methodist)
- Wishmakers On Campus ; VSU Make-A-Wish
- WVVS 90.9 Blaze FM
- Xchange Ministries
- Young Democrats of VSU
- YoungLife
- Zeta Tau Alpha
Written by Maria Sellers, Web Editor.
