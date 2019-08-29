What’s Happening at VSU?

VSU’s annual event The Happening presents VSU students the opportunity to get involved in many different organizations on campus and around the Valdosta community.

With over 100 organizations officially in attendance, students will be hard-pressed not to find the right organization for them.

The Happening takes place every August during the second or third week of school. This year, it’s taking place Thursday, August 29 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The Spectator has the complete list of what student organizations will be there below:

African Students Association

Alpha Chi (Georgia Alpha Chapter)

Alpha Delta Pi

Alpha Kappa Alpha

Alpha Phi Alpha

Alpha Phi Omega National Service Fraternity

Alpha Psi Omega Rho Epsilon

Alpha Sigma Alpha

American Marketing Association

American Sign Language Club at Valdosta State University

American Society of Interior Designers

Anime & Manga Club

Anthropology Club

Arabic Cultural Club

Art Education Student Chapter

Association for Computing Machinery

Association of Graduate Students

Baptist Collegiate Ministries

Bass Fishing Club at Valdosta State University

African Students Association

Alpha Chi (Georgia Alpha Chapter)

Alpha Delta Pi

Alpha Kappa Alpha

Alpha Phi Alpha

Alpha Phi Omega National Service Fraternity

Alpha Psi Omega Rho Epsilon

Alpha Sigma Alpha

American Marketing Association

American Sign Language Club at Valdosta State University

American Society of Interior Designers

Anime & Manga Club

Anthropology Club

Arabic Cultural Club

Art Education Student Chapter

Association for Computing Machinery

Association of Graduate Students

Baptist Collegiate Ministries

Bass Fishing Club at Valdosta State University

Beta Alpha Psi Mu Zeta Chapter (Accounting and Finance)

Beta Beta Beta

Black Student League

Blazer Officials’ Association

Blazer Pride (Supports VSU Football)

Bodsitivity

Caribbean Student Association

Catholic Newman Center

Chi Omega

Christian Student Center (Church of Christ)

Circle K Club of Valdosta State University

College Middle Level Educators

College Panhellenic Council

College Republicans

Collegiate Men of Valdosta State University

Collegiate Women of Valdosta State University

Creative Writing Club

Dance Club

Deep Release Poetry Society

Delight Ministries

Distinguished Women of Excellence

Economic Analysis Association

Emory Bass Squadron Arnold Air Society

ENACTUS

Exercise Physiology Club

Feminist Film Club

French Club

Gamma Sigma Sigma National Service Sorority Inc.

Genders and Sexualities Alliance

GSWO

Habitat for Humanity

HerCampus

Honors Student Association

IMPACT VSU

Interfraternity Council

Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Inc.

Japanese Club

Kappa Alpha Order

Kappa Alpha Psi

Kappa Delta

Kappa Delta Pi International Honor Society in Education

Korean Student Association (KSA)

Latin American Students Association

Legends Modeling Troupe

MAIN ATTRACTION

Mass Choir at VSU

Media Arts Geniuses

Men’s Club Basketball

Men’s Club Lacrosse

Model Mentors

Model United Nations at Valdosta State University

Multicultural Greek Council

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People

National Council of Negro Women

National Pan-Hellenic Council

National Student Speech Language Hearing Association(NSSLHA)

Natural Sistas of VSU

Navigators

Odradek Literary Journal

Order of Omega

Phi Alpha Delta

P.A.W.S. Pets Are Worth Saving

Phi Beta Sigma

Phi Mu

Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia Fraternity of America, Inc.

Phi Sigma Kappa

Philosophy and Religious Studies Club

Pi Delta Sigma

Project Renaissance

Pre-Vet Club

PRSSA

Psychology Club

Queer Book Club

Reformed University Fellowship

Relay For Life

Replenished Women

SAAC

SHARE in Africa

Sigma Alpha Epsilon

Sigma Alpha Iota International Music Fraternity

Sigma Alpha Omega Christian Sorority

Sigma Alpha Pi (The National Society of Leadership and Success)

Sigma Chi

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Sigma Lambda Beta International Fraternity, Incorporated

Sigma Lambda Gamma National Sorority

Sigma Nu

SISTUHS, Inc

Society for Human Resource Management (VSU-SHRM)

Society of Astronomy Students

Society of International Students

South Georgia Film Festival

Spanish Club

Spectator (Newspaper)

Student Center for the Public Trust

Student Government Association (SGA)

Student Members of the American Chemical Society

Student Union Reservations

SUCCESS Mentors

Tau Beta Sigma National Honorary Band Sorority

Tau Kappa Epsilon

TEDxValdostaState

The Tabletop Gaming Club at VSU

United States Institute for Theatre Technology

V-State Outreach Ministry

Association of Certified Fraud Examiners

VIAJESUS

VSU Forensics (Speech and Debate)

VSU Rotaract Club

Wesley (Methodist)

Wishmakers On Campus ; VSU Make-A-Wish

WVVS 90.9 Blaze FM

Xchange Ministries

Young Democrats of VSU

YoungLife

Zeta Tau Alpha

Written by Maria Sellers, Web Editor.

For more Campus Life stories, click here.