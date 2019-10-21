Why is Homecoming a big deal?

Homecoming is many students’ favorite time of the school year, whether they are in high school or college. But why is homecoming such a big deal?

Homecoming is an American tradition that originated from alumni football games held at colleges and universities in the 19th century. It was made for the social customs of both high schools and universities and ultimately reflects the values and cultures of the school.

Homecoming not only acknowledges alumni but allows them, along with current students, to show school spirit and reflect on the good times and memories made at the school.

In order to celebrate the alumni and the culture of the school, there are a host of events during homecoming week. These events include parties, parades, cookouts and more.

Many students put on their best attire for the weeklong celebration and look forward to having the time of their lives.

Janai Green, a sophomore nursing major, said that she is excited for homecoming week.

“I look forward to all the different festivities that will be going on around campus,” she said. “It’s also my birthday week, so I will be celebrating that as well. [Homecoming] only happens once a year, so you have to go all out when it does happen.”

Briana Rush, a sophomore nursing major, said that homecoming is a good time for students to have fun while making new memories.

“Homecoming allows students to show their school spirit, have a great time and make memories that will last forever,” she said.

Some professors reflected on their homecoming experience from college.

Dr. Kendric Coleman, an English and African American studies professor, said that he was never a big fan of homecoming.

“I was never a diehard homecoming person, even at the colleges I attended,” he said. “In college, I worked full time and focused on my grades. I only attended a few games here and there.”

VSU has different themes for homecoming every year, ranging from the ‘90s to masquerade. This year, it’s beach bash.

Even though the themes are diverse, the events remain the same, making homecoming predictable and less exciting.

Darian Allen, a senior biology major, said that he is not excited for homecoming,

“It’s the same old thing,” he said. “Valdosta doesn’t bring exciting entertainers. It’s always the same rappers and same parties.”

Even though Allen is not too excited about homecoming, he believes it is an important event.

“It brings together family rather than it just being about academics,” he said. “It is an excellent opportunity to interact with fellow students, faculty members and, most importantly, alumni.”

