Organized and modernized: VSU Bookstore completes renovations

Recently, Valdosta State’s bookstore has been drawing a lot of attention. With the construction going on, many are wondering what could be next for the bookstore and what is to come of the second floor, which was previously used as the upper level area for clothing and textbooks.

Construction for the new campus bookstore began on September 29 and lasted through October 13. The many changes caused the regular entrance to be closed off and required students to enter through the side doors beside the front entrance to the Student Union.

Upon walking in the doors of the newly reopened entrance of the bookstore, immediate changes were evident.

“The main change I see is that the overall store is brighter, with more modern and updated fixtures,” The store’s head manager Keith Kupets said.

He said that it “created a different feel” from the outdated design before.

“That is the most stark change,” he said. “The old walnut and wood caused a darker feel throughout the whole store.”

The second floor now belongs to the university in general, no longer the bookstore. “I was told that the career services unit was going to move one of their offices into that space up there,” Kupets said.

The bookstore no longer has any access to the upper floor, which means no more clothing or any items will be available in that area anymore. Kupets says that the lower-level space, however, is perfectly suitable for what they provide for students. It is also easily accessible when all items are on the same floor.

With the modern grey walls and fixtures, the bookstore has an entirely brighter and more advanced feel to it. Every item that a college student needs can be found in the same place it always has been, just in a new modern atmosphere and style.

Written by Logan Gullage, Staff Writer. Photos by Logan Gullage/The Spectator.

