People Poll: Where’s the best place to purchase Halloween costumes in Valdosta?

Louis Hannon, senior psychology major

“Walmart because you can get a variety of things and you can cut stuff up and it’s going to be cheap and you can make what you want. You’ve got to be creative. You don’t want to spend a bunch of money on a costume you’re going to wear for one night.”

Jasmine Ramjeet, freshman criminal justice major

“Walmart and Halloween Spirit is the best place to go because they have the makeup and eyelashes that you need for your costumes.”

Jasmine Moses, freshman interior design major

“I go shop at the Spirit Halloween store for my Halloween costume because it has lots of variety and lots of children costumes and adult costumes.”

Madison Kuczler, sophomore elementary education major

“Goodwill is always a good place because you can find a bunch of stuff there—a bunch of random stuff if you want to put stuff together. If you’ve got money, Spirit Halloween, it’s cool to go look around there but it’s kind of expensive. If you’re on a budget, Goodwill and Plato’s closet has a bunch of stuff for cheap, too.”

Written by Kayla Pool, Staff Writer. Photos Courtesy of Kayla Pool and Lenah Allen.

For more Campus Life stories, click here.