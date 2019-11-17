New game room introduces E-sports

The Game Room becomes one of VSU’s main attractions with the enhancements of technology.

VSU’s game room had its grand re-opening on Tuesday Nov. 5 where new technology like PlayStation 4s, Xbox1s and gaming PCs were introduced to students.

The new renovations also include new upholstery to the air hockey, ping bong, and pool tables

To add to the new look of the Game Room LED strobe lights and LED TV’s were put in to give it more of a modern vibe.

The ground-breaking installment of the innovative gaming in the new game room has introduced the idea of e-sports to VSU.

The Game Room renovation plan was a joined effort from Student Affairs and Student Government Association.

Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Vincent Miller said that the plans for renovation came about during the Spring semester of 2019.

“In the spring members of Student Government Association voted to allocate student technology funds,” Miller said. “We came before the Student Activity Fee Allocation Committee and asked them ‘we have an idea of refreshing the game room, with electronic gaming and e sports would you vote approve this money’.”

Members of the voting brass decided to visite Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia who had their own e-sports room to gauge the interest of tomorrow’s student.

This lead to a conversation with students and faculty to agree upon something students would enjoy.

Brian Haugabrook, a board member of the Student Activity Funds, said one of the main focuses of the renovations for the game room was student involvement on campus.

“The basis of all of this was student engagement,” Haugabrook said “If you take away all the games and everything in this space we know when students get engaged they succeed.”

A space for students daily in between events on campus to interact was the idea behind this project.

VSU is rare company as they are one of the only University’s in the state of Georgia to have an e-sports accessible room.

Where VSU stands out from these other schools is that every student has access to participate in this area for e-sports in the environment of the game room. To other programs, only student gaming organizations strictly can have access to this type of space.

Valdosta State University is looking forward to the future of student involvement and success, and with the looks of the new Game Room they’re off to a great start.

Written by Cecil Merkerson, Campus Life editor. Photos Courtesy of Cecil Merkerson

