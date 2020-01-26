MLK’s legacy still lives on at VSU

VSU celebrated Martin Luther King Day with an extended schedule this year.

The department of Student Diversity and Inclusion, Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity INC, NAACP, and Leadership and Volunteer Service hosted events Jan. 18 through Jan. 20.

Events included blood drives, an evening worship service, luncheon and a march around VSU campus.

Sandra Y.G Jones, director of Student Diversity and Inclusion, said that the idea of the third day event for MLK day came from the feedback of students explaining that they couldn’t attend the one-day events from previous years, therefore a three-day event gave students a variety of activities to attend.

“[This event] captures the different perspectives of Martin’s. The humanitarianism, the worshipper, the man of God and tomorrow the social advocate,” said Jones.

“[Martin Luther King] is an icon for social advocacy and really worked hard to change the way we live our lives in this country, in this culture. He really wanted to bring us together,” Jones said. “The idea of everyone coming together regardless of race, religion, everything.”

Martin Luther King’s message has continued to live on from the time he presented the “I Have a Dream” speech in Lincoln Memorial in 1963 to today. King wanted change and every day from that moment we spread his words and legacy for equality and a better world.

“I feel like it’s important [to celebrate Martin Luther King] because he did a lot for our community and especially as a Black man stepping up to bring us together. said Messiah Taylor, a sophomore in health science and President of Alpha Phi Alpha.

Atalya Manchester, member of the Lambda Beta chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho soroity, inc. , said she came to the events to celebrate and show support for what Martin Luther King fought for.

“I came to this event because all my life, MLK has been a role model for me. He has been a mentor even after his death. I think that he represents what it means to be a black man in America who put all his life on the line and fought for what he believed in,” she said.

Jalen Smith, a freshman majoring in secondary education, said that as an African-American male, he is proud to have a strong leader to look up to.

“I think he is a great example for not only black men, but for every young man that has a vision, see injustice and sees a problem,” he said. “It makes me feel amazing that people can still honor his legacy and still him as a pioneer in the community.”

Written by Jasmin Small, Staff Writer. Photo Courtesy of Brian Jennings

