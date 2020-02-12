People Poll: How do you stay mentally fit during college?

Tashara Matthews, senior health science major

“I sleep. Anytime I’m not in class or at work I’m just sleeping. I don’t really think about anything else.”

Alexis Bass, senior art major

“At first I wasn’t worried about being mentally healthy, but the past few years I’ve started doing therapy and taking out me time just to clear my head, stuff like that.”

Ethan Lowe, freshman mass media major

“With work and school I just basically have days where I take just a day to do nothing or to just relax and not have to worry about whether it’s an assignment or a work load.”

Caleb Hall, junior creative writing

“What I usually do is I take time just to sit down and think over all my problems.

If I feel to over encumbered I tend to exercise, draw or write or I just go hang out with friends.. “Sometimes it’s hard for me to get to my normal state when I’m overreacting.”

