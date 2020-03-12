Limited attendance ruled for Valdosta State games at NCAA Tournament

The NCAA earlier today released a statement closing the NCAA Tournament from student and fan attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance to the ruling, VSU was notified on Wednesday that the South Region of the Division II tournament has decided to limit attendance, only allowing family member’s of players to attend the tournament.

In addition to fans no longer being able to attend, band members and cheerleaders will also not be allowed to attend the tournament.

VSU will take on no. 6 Palm Beach Atlantic at 12 p.m. on Saturday in the first round of the tournament.

The Blazers are the no. 3 seed of the South region, finishing the season 26-4 after a 19-game winning streak that set a team record. They are one of the favorites to come out of the South region this season.

The ruling comes in accordance set by many varying leagues and entities due to the outbreak from COVID-19. Along with the Division I tournament being closed to fans, the NBA has suspended their season due to one player, Utah Jazz’s All-Star center Rudy Gobert, being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Story written by Kyle Grondin. Photo courtesy of VSU Athletics