Here for a good time, not a long time: Where’s the best place to go for spring break?

With Spring Break approaching and travel rates cheaper than ever, we had to ask our fellow VSU students what they recommend you do for your week vacation.

“The best thing to do for spring break is personally is just to relax. No matter where you go as long as you have the right people and do whatever you want, that’s the best spring break.”

“Go to the beach because it’s just fun to get away to swim and get some time in the sun. Blue water beach is a nice beach in Florida.”

“Honestly for me just spending time with friends and family I don’t get to see a lot. It’s the best way to spend spring break.”

“I say Miami. You got the beach and it’s just different. I feel like the vibe in Miaimi is just everyone wants to turn up.”

Are you going to be living your best life, or will you be staying at home? Let us know!

Written by Lenah Allen, Campus Life editor. Photos courtesy of Lenah Allen.