Home / Campus Life / Here for a good time, not a long time: Where’s the best place to go for spring break?
Graphic by Bethany Davis, Graphic Designer.

Here for a good time, not a long time: Where’s the best place to go for spring break?

March 12, 2020 Campus Life, Entertainment, ENTERTainment, Weekend Leave a comment 132 Views

With Spring Break approaching and travel rates cheaper than ever, we had to ask our fellow VSU students what they recommend you do for your week vacation.

Ethan Lowe, freshman mass media major

“The best thing to do for spring break is personally is just to relax. No matter where you go as long as you have the right people and do whatever you want, that’s the best spring break.”

Joy Johnson, freshman international business major

“Go to the beach because it’s just fun to get away to swim and get some time in the sun. Blue water beach is a nice beach in Florida.”

Bekah Pitts, freshman political science major

“Honestly for me just spending time with friends and family I don’t get to see a lot. It’s the best way to spend spring break.”

Teon Stanley, sophomore musical theatre major

“I say Miami. You got the beach and it’s just different. I feel like the vibe in Miaimi is just everyone wants to turn up.”

Are you going to be living your best life, or will you be staying at home? Let us know!

Written by Lenah Allen, Campus Life editor. Photos courtesy of Lenah Allen.

 

 

Tags

Check Also

Pop Addict: Normani calls out Cabello’s past racism

Hey guys, and welcome to another edition of Pop Addict. As always, I am excited ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Home   Contact Us   Advertising   Archive
© Copyright The Spectator 2020, All Rights Reserved