South Health District asks people to take ‘social distancing recommendations seriously’

It might be the time to start that new Netflix series you’ve been procrastinating over.

You have the time now.

The South Health District has urged residents of Lowndes County and nine other counties to take social distancing recommendations seriously.

Social distancing means remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding local public transportation (e.g., bus, trains, ride share), and maintaining distance (approximately six feet) from others.

This also includes avoiding events with more than 50 people, such as funerals, weddings or parties if at all possible.

The less contact, the better.

Universities and other schools have closed and local governments have made recommendations to many businesses to alter their operations to encourage social distancing. Some changes to business have been to provide take-out, only operating drive-thru (if possible), and even creating delivery services.

Chick-fil-a, Taco Bell, Krystals and others have closed their inside-dining services. Pizza giants like Pizza Hut and Dominos are instructing customers to order carry-out and employees will bring food to their cars.

Everything is changing. Students and residents are also encouraged to stay home more than ever. This is rule No. 1 in slowing the spread of COVID-19 and any future public health emergency.

With many college students out for Spring Break, they have been highly discouraged by public health experts and government officials from going to congregate areas, like beaches, malls, arcades, pools and many others.

Everyone is expected to distance themselves from others when not at home. If you are not sick, it still applies to you. Limiting the exposure of people to each other is important in combating the virus.

This is not a lockdown situation. Stores and other places remain open for many needs.

Written by Prince Robinson Jr., Managing Editor. Photo Courtesy of Flickr.