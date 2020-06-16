Valdosta State is one of many schools planning for face-to-face instruction

On June 8, VSU officially announced plans to return to face-to-face classes this fall, aligning with the majority of universities across the nation.

Some other universities that also plan to go face-to-face next semester include Florida State University, University of North Carolina in Charlotte and Georgia Southern University.

The Chronicle of Higher Education, a news organization which covers colleges in the U.S., has been keeping track of U.S. universities’ different plans for the fall. Their data includesstatistics of 935 schools who have announced their plans.

The data shows that 67% of U.S. universities contacted by the Chronicle are planning on returning to face-to-face classes in this fall.

There are 10% planning to have a hybrid of online and face-to-face classes, 8% planning to go fully online, while 7% are still undecided.

This shows that most schools will likely try to return to on-campus classes and enforce Center of Disease Control COVID-19 guidelines.

More information regarding Valdosta State’s face-to-face plan will be released in the coming weeks.

Written by Isabella Schneider, Copy Editor. Image by The Spectator.