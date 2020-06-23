Just because VSU isn’t an HBCU, doesn’t mean students should stay silent

While the entire world is in the midst of a fight against the life-threatening virus known as COVID-19, another illness, one that has been around for centuries, has continued to rock our nation.

Racism.

Racism can be defined as a belief that race is the primary determinant of human traits and capacities and that racial differences produce an inherent superiority of a particular race, according to Marriam-Webster.Com.

While different races have experienced discrimination and hardships, the black community has suffered immeasurably from racist attitudes throughout the country.

Racism has existed for 400 years in North America, but, following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, has had an increase in media coverage. There have been countless incidents of police brutality in the past few months, and many more injustices that have gone unnoticed.

VSU has also experienced several racial incidents, with the most recent one being the black- face Snapchat post created by a VSU which has left the VSU community outraged.

VSU’s student body is 39.9% African American as of Spring 2020. Equality among all minority groups is crucial to a healthy campus community.

Just because VSU isn’t a historically black college doesn’t mean we should ignore the ongoing fight to end discrimination and mistreatment of people of America.

As VSU’s administration makes plans for the upcoming fall semester, it’s time to educate yourself on what’s going on around you by signing up for diversity and inclusion classes, or simply doing your own research into the inequality that is built into the economic and political systems of our country.

VSU students, and everybody else, should support causes that will further the fight against these unjustly acts. There are several petitions, fundraisers and protests that are easy to participate in.

Lastly, speak up. Use your voice for the greater good. If more of us take this action, we can use this strange time in our country’s history to affect much needed change for all of us and our future children.

This editorial was written by a member of the editorial staff and expresses the general opinion of The Spectator.