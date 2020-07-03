VSU announces new contingency plan for fall semester

The Fall semester is still scheduled to begin face-to-face instruction on August 17 but VSU finally released a new contingency plan that will alter the fall semester due to COVID-19.

The 80-page contingency plan that was released on July 2 lays out the university’s entire, detailed plan for how it hopes to operate, and control virus spread in the upcoming Fall semester.

The biggest changes being made to the fall semester include a shift to online classes on Nov. 24 after Thanksgiving and no fall break. All final exams will also be conducted online.

Housing and campus services such as the library and dining will still be fully operational even after the switch to online classes after Thanksgiving.

Move-in day will also be different for new and returning students who will be living on campus in the fall. VSU has six designated days scheduled for students to move in to help decrease the number of people on the campus at once.

Social events will be limited on campus, but VSU is still hoping to have major annual events such as Homecoming and the Fall Explosion, with a few necessary adjustments.

Students can still expect to follow strict Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines upon their return. Large classes will be divided up onto different days, Routine cleaning will occur in areas like residence halls and restrooms, and students will be encouraged to wear a mask.

The full contingency plan can be found on VSU’s website.

Written by Lenah Allen,Campus Life Editor. Photo courtesy of Bethany Davis, Graphics Designer.