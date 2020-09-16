Letter from the editor: The Spectator staff launches first Newsletter edition

Welcome to the first-ever edition of the VSU Spectator Newsletter.

Since 1970, the Spectator has stayed true to its goal of being the voice of the students and keeping the campus connected. In the past, we have accomplished this in our print editions, and on our website.

And now, with this newsletter which launches Thursday Sept. 17, the Spectator enters a new era. We have developed a new way to dish out important stories to everyone in the VSU community every Thursday.

The Spectator is a student-run news organization with reporters, photographers, editors and designers who work diligently to cover the news, sports, entertainment and life of this campus. It is by the students, for the students.

Starting with this edition, our newsletter will provide members of VSU’s student body, faculty and staff with the top headlines of the week.

A brief headline and short description about our top news, sports and feature stories will be provided in the newsletter to quickly update you on what’s going on in the news in and around campus.

You can also easily navigate from the newsletter to our Spectator website, vsuspectator.com, where we publish all breaking news, campus life, sports and entertainment stories. The Spectator website is a 24-hour news operation and the heart of the Spectator’s campus coverage.

We also remain true to our roots, and publish several print editions per semester. Look for them at our news boxes all around campus. Our first print edition of the Spectator will be on campus next week.

We as a staff are dedicated fulfilling our purpose as a news organization to inform and uphold a strong voice for the students at VSU.

Every Thursday, this newsletter will be updated with new interesting stories for you to read. We plan roll out more features in the newsletter in the coming weeks and months.

Be on the lookout for our second newsletter next Thursday. We’d love to hear any comments you might have, or any stories you’d like to see us cover.

Our e-mail is spec@valdosta.edu. We’d love to hear from you.

-Lenah Allen, Editor-In-Chief