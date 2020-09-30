Fall 2020 intramural sports schedule is live

Most fall sports have been canceled this semester, but students still have the opportunity to compete in intramural sports.

“After realizing there is still a huge need for competition on our campus, our team of Graduate Assistants wanted to offer a face-to-face program that students could still come to participate in and enjoy, using our facilities safely, of course,” Matthew McGuire, graduate assistant for Competitive Sports, said.

Masks and social distancing will be enforced at all fall 2020 intramural sports events.

Outdoor sports showcases will include NFL Combine, Punt Pass Kick and a Disc Golf Hole-in-One Challenge. Outdoor events will be held at the IM fields.

Indoor sports showcases will include H.O.R.S.E. Competition, Free Throw Contest and Hot Shot Contest. Indoor events will be held at SRC Court 3.

Plans are being made for spring 2020 intramurals, but it is not confirmed that intramurals will be offered in the spring. Flag Football, Basketball, Baseball, Soccer and Volleyball are all being considered, however, only two or three of these sports will be offered if the season is confirmed.

“Team sports are tricky because we cannot guarantee our participants will be tested like the NCAA or pro leagues,” McGuire said. “With that being said, we are going to put protocols into place that will hopefully allow us to have team sports in the spring and keep our students as safe as possible.”

As far as masks and social distancing are concerned, the policy will be the same as it is during the fall 2020 Intramural Sports season. The policy will include competitors if the season is confirmed and team sports games can be held.

Spring 2020 intramural sports planners are anticipating the events to include only competitors and officials. They believe it will be safer for students if the events are held without spectators there to watch.

“Masks and social distancing will definitely be required for participants if we are able to offer team sports in the Spring—inside and outside,” McGuire said. “I know that is a fact. As for spectators, unfortunately, there will likely not be spectators allowed. Not official yet, but it is trending in that direction.”

Campus Recreation announced on Sept. 21 that they will be alternating indoor and outdoor sports showcases every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Winners from each showcase will receive a t-shirt.