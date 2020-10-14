Photos:Halloween at VSU

Despite COVID-19, VSU still puts decorations around campus to put everyone in a Halloween festive mood.
Many resident assistants decorated the residence halls around campus.
“I live on campus,” Cavannaugh said. “I like my RA’s decorations”
A creepy mannequin is also standing in the entrance of the Student Union with a mask on to not only promote Halloween but also public health.
“She looks like a decoration that is supposed to jump,” Jasmine Thomas, a freshman jazz major, said. “I go in a full circle around her.”
“The witch is a nice touch,” Myles Johnson, a junior music education major, said. “It reminds me of ‘Terror in the Wild.’”
Hayden Cochran, a junior art major, said, “I like all the decorations around the stairs, especially the witch.”
A stairway entrance in Hopper Hall decorated by RA Kaynal Davis to get residents in a spooky mood.
More decorations put up by Davis.
Halloween is still a favorite time of the year for some college students so it’s nice to see VSU still putting on a show of decorations for it’s students.
Story written by Bailey Storey. Photo courtesy of Bailey Storey.