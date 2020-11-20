Congrats Grads: In a few weeks, another class of Blazers will get their degrees

Even with graduation being held at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium at four seperate times, The VSU Spectator still wanted to take the time to recognize some graduating seniors. Here is a sampling of some of this semester’s graduates and what they’ll be doing after graduation.

Danielle Spivey, spanish major

“I plan on getting my master’s and PhD in Spanish Literature and becoming a professor in Spanish.”

Kautia Matyko, healthcare administration and management major and entrepreneurship minor

”I plan to work full time, continue operating my small business, continue my position as the director of auxiliary at a local high school and start teaching majorettes at the collegiate level, all while obtaining my masters.”

Guylee Washington, organizational leadership major with a concentration in human resources cum caude.

“I’m currently pursuing my master’s degree in Public Administration with a concentration in Human Resources through Valdosta State University. I plan to pursue my second career in a position as a Postsecondary Education Administrator.”

Peyton Halpin, criminal justice major with a sociology Minor

“After graduation, I plan to become a Victim Advocate.”

Kamryn Brantley, communication major public relations focus

”I will be attending Brenau University to obtain a MBA in Communication Administration. I am also currently employed with FEMA.”

Kamari Logan, nursing major

“After graduation I plan to start my nursing career in critical care, gradually work my way towards becoming SANE certified (Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner), and later return to school to obtain a master’s degree in forensic nursing.”

Marissa Parks, art major

“Upon graduation, I’m interested in pursuing both teaching and opening my own business. Ultimately, I want to give artists a safe place to be creative openly and freely.”

Ivoree Malcom, library and information science major

“I plan on spreading my wings within the public library world next. Who knows where I will land?”

Bri’Ashia La’Sha Wright, business management major with a minor in healthcare administration

“My plan after graduation is to find a job in my field to jump start my future career while continuing my studies at Valdosta State University for graduate school.”

Megan Glorius, nursing major

”After graduation, I plan on beginning my nursing career in an Intensive Care Unit where I can fulfill my dreams of providing care to critical patients.”

Jasmine James, sociology and anthropology major

“I plan to attend Clark Atlanta and get my master’s in social work.”

Brandon Turner, philosophy and religious studies major

“I plan to continue my education into Master’s of Science in Marriage and Family Therapy program here at VSU. In my eight months off, I plan to write travel and get a part time job. I plan to have an occupation in therapy after school while continuing to write, I might also continue my religious degree into seminary school late in life.”

Paula Jo Fender, office administration & technology major

“I will be attending Georgia College, pursuing an MS in Criminal Justice.”

Sabrina Verlaque, interdisciplinary studies major

“I will get my Master’s in Nutrition to become a Dietician and travel to help ill children.”

Yesenia Guerrero Granados, accounting major

“After graduation, I will continue studying for the CPA exam and obtain a CPA license after fulfilling the requirements.”

Thomas Lee Radney, human capital performance major

“I will be graduating this fall from the Human Capital Performance program. I plan to apply my degree in my current career within Georgia’s Technical College System. Additionally, I plan to continue my education at VSU by pursuing my Master’s Degree. “

Chaquita Laws, organizational leadership major

“I was accepted into VSU Web MBA Graduate Studies program to obtain my Master of Business Administration degree. However, I must take three prerequires first and is registered to take these courses next semester. I am a full-time employee and has been on my job for 6 years. My goal is to use my higher education to move up in the company for a managerial position.”

Stephanie M. Martin, public administration major

“I plan to pursue promotions where I am currently employed at the University of Georgia and begin applying to Doctoral programs.”

Sandra Pernell Quinn, organizational leadership major

“I intend pursue my MBA with a concentration in accounting.”

Shuronica Monta Walker, public administration major

“My goal after graduation is to go further in my current career as a Police Officer.”

Corieane Geneva Campfield, science in organizational leadership major

” I’m currently getting my master’s degree at Columbus State University in Public Administration. After obtaining my master’s degree, I plan on attending law school.”

Leslie Grace Chauncey, organizational leadership major

“Working in the Lowndes County 4-H Office as an Educator with Georgia 4-H, then progress to a Georgia 4-H Agent.”

Christopher Radford, business management major with a minor in logistics & supply chain management and a minor in operations management

“After graduation I plan to use my degree to acquire a position with a company that will provide me the opportunity to make a difference. I have applied to a Wounded Warrior Fellowship Program that would allow me to work for Congress through the office of the chief administrative officer. Hopefully I will hear back from them soon.”

Mai Carlton, organizational leadership