Alumni Association offers opportunities for graduates

Graduating from college does not mean you have to leave your friends and memories behind. The VSU Alumni Association is a great way to stay connected to many of your former classmates within different chapters of the association.

The VSU Alumni Association is a close-knit group that provides an easy way for graduates to stay connected to their peers and keep the relationships strong. Graduates are able to stay involved personally and financially and help aid in recruiting new, potential students for the college.

The Alumni Association has five chapters to join based on where the alumnus lives, but they are welcome to join any of the locations throughout the region. The five different chapters include The Atlanta Chapter, The Coastal Chapter, The Middle Georgia Chapter, The South Georgia Chapter and the Savannah Chapter.

Each of these chapters meet throughout the year and discuss social events and scholarship fundraisers. Many of their events are announced on their Facebook page so that they can be seen by all alumni.

These chapters connect through history, memories and support of VSU and current Blazers.

The school has an annual homecoming game where the alumni are honored, and all are encouraged to come and have a good time by reconnecting and having fun.

Though the homecoming 2020 game was postponed due to COVID-19, many alumni are looking forward to the long-awaited 2021 game in November.

Many of the former students like to keep up with highlights from VSU via Facebook, news stories, and people they may know who graduated after them.

Alumnus, Carrie Beth Davis has earned three degrees and credits VSU for impacting her professional career greatly.

Davis earned her BSEd in 2006, MEd in 2009, and EdS in 2014, all from VSU. She takes great pride in being a Blazer and listing VSU as her alma mater on a resume.

“I left each of my degree programs thoroughly prepared to enter my field and make the greatest impact,” Davis said. “I encourage my students to visit VSU and consider it when they are making decisions about where to attend college.”

Alumni often recommend VSU to many future college students who are searching for a good institution to earn their degree. The students who receive the recommendations are often drawn to how well the school has treated the former students and the variety of classes it has to offer.

To join the VSU Alumni Association, you must be a graduate of VSU. The Alumni Association comes with many different perks for the members.

The new VSU Voyagers is a new travel program for alumni. This program invites them to travel and explore the world with fellow Blazers all while offering annual domestic and international travel trip options. Due to COVID-19, the program has been put on the backburner and travel dates will be available in 2022.

As an alum, you are also invited to participate in a variety of events that the college puts on all while receiving special benefits.

These special benefits include the right to vote in alumni elections, as well as potentially serving on the Association’s board of directors, the annual alumni golf tournament, VSU homecoming parade, and the alumni tailgate party.

The alumni also get many on-campus advantages including 10% discount on items at the bookstore, alumni membership at the student recreation center and applying for borrowing privileges at the Odum Library on campus.

Alumni are also offered career counseling for free, provided one semester after graduation. After the semester period, alumni receive a discount to cover the cost of the testing materials. This one-on-one counseling service is designed to assist alumni in setting goals for their careers and helping with job searching.

Another resourceful opportunity for alumni is the insurance program that the school offers. This is a convenient way for alumni and their family members to have health and life insurance. There

are many plans that it offers to be able to meet needs, including dental, ID theft protection, travel insurance and even pet health insurance.

Also, when it’s time to renew your license plate, the VSU Foundation receives $10 of every sale and renewal from license plates that buy a VSU license plate tag.

Don’t forget, a great perk to use if you are in Valdosta or visit Valdosta, Wild Adventures has teamed up for a partnership and offers an exclusive pass for alumni to purchase. This pass offers unlimited admission to the park and waterpark, free bring-a-friend day, general entry to concerts, free parking, and free go-karts and mini-golf.

With these perks and many more to offer, the VSU Alumni Association is a great opportunity and idea for graduates to think about when applying.

Story by Madison Gruber, Assistant Campus Life Editor. Photo courtesy of The Spectator.