“Guys and Dolls” to start shows soon

Guys and Dolls is a musical tale straight from Broadway, which is based on the story and characters famously written by Abe Burrows and Jo Swerling. The lyrics and scores featured in this classical musical were composed by Frank Loesser.

The story unfolds in the form of a romantic romp through New York City and Havana, Cuba. The adventure is set in motion by a bet and game of Craps. Eventually, everyone ends up where they always belonged.

“If I were a Bell” and “A Bushel and a Peck” are just a few of the iconic showtunes that make this rom-com a perfect blend.

VSU’s Christian Paris plays the lead role of Sky Masterson, a suave risk-taker. Because of the virtual nature of this production, audience participation proved to be an interesting variable to work around for actors.

“Whenever you’re doing these big musical numbers, at the end you hit the final pose and count to 3, since you’re not waiting for applause,” he said.

Paris said that comedic timing and how the actors don’t have to break for audience laughter, since there are only cameras watching.

There was no laughing or any noise coming from the house during filming, so as not to affect the audio, he said

Paris said that the targeted camaraderie with cast and crew.

“Suffer together, laugh together,” Paris said. “It’s important to focus on keeping that strong connection.”

Many students in the Theatre and Dance program have experienced several show cancellations due to the Coronavirus pandemic, so it is refreshing to see so many happy creatives and actors finally able to work together again to bring something truly special to fruition.

Guys and Dolls is presented by Valdosta State University’s Theatre and Dance program. This is a streamed event. Tickets are free for VSU students. Students and patrons must book their tickets by either calling the Box Office or reserving online.

Box Office: 229-333-5307

Hours: Monday-Saturday 2-5 pm

Online link for tickets: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/49655

Written by Natalie Sorrento, staff writer. Photo courtesy of Flickr.