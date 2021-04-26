“Spring into Art” Exhibition at Turner Center for the Arts

Turner Center for the Arts kicked things off earlier this month at the opening gala for their latest exhibition, “Spring into Art.” Artists and patrons alike were able to enjoy the bold, bright, esoteric art accompanied by fabulous, jazzy music from live pianist Donte Flowers.

The delicious heavy hors d’oeuvres were catered by Jessie’s, a local favorite. Georgia Beer Company provided a delicious selection of sours, IPA’s, and stouts.

Visually, the exhibit features a diverse mix of work which includes some installations, digital art, conceptual and impressionist paintings, plus various styles and mediums. Most pieces are available for purchase.

“Spring into Art” will be in the Galleries April 12 – June 9, 2021.

Gallery Hours: Tuesday-Thursday: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. / Friday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Upcoming event: Paint & Sip with Annette Crosby April 27

6-8 p.m. | Ages 16+ | $35/per person | Fee includes supplies and one glass of wine for 21 and older

Artist Annette Crosby walks you through the steps on how to paint an abstract work focusing on brushstroke, texture and more while enjoying a glass of wine.





“Untitled,” Zane Ally

“Can you see me now,” Sherry Wetherington

“Fret,” Jessica Ganas

“Moving Out,” Harley E. Webb

Story by Natalie Sorrento, staff writer. Photos courtesy of Turner Center for the Arts.