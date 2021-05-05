Home / Campus Life / Gracie says “Au revior” to VSYou

Gracie says “Au revior” to VSYou

May 5, 2021 Campus Life, Spotlight, Top Headlines, Topstory Leave a comment 188 Views

My time here at the Spectator has been a dream come true.

The Spectator is not only my first campus job, but it is also where I finally found my people, my family and my niche.

Two years ago, I had no direction or plan for my career, and I never would have considered being part of the newspaper team as a communication major.

I am so glad I listened to a very enthusiastic professor that not only mentored me in class, but also welcomed my new ideas for new social media content editorials that I presented.
The social media content I released could not have been possible without my amazing social media assistant, Gwen Friedman.

I pass my scepter to them with full confidence that they will bring creativity and unity to the Spectator, and I cannot wait to see them grow as an individual and as the newest addition to the editorial staff.
I am very appreciative of my time here at VSU and the Spectator.

The Spectator has prepared me to be the best version of myself that I’ve unlocked while working here.

-Meredith “Gracie” Lucas, Social Media Editor, BFA in Communication Concentration in Public Relations

Tags

Check Also

Sarahi Montero leaves VSU nest to fly

I am the Leading Graphics editor for the VSU Spectator, and while I am very ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Home   Contact Us   Advertising   Archive
© Copyright The Spectator 2021, All Rights Reserved

Current COVID-19 Stats for Valdosta State University

Check the current number of cases on the VSU campus here!