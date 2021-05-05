Gracie says “Au revior” to VSYou

My time here at the Spectator has been a dream come true.
The Spectator is not only my first campus job, but it is also where I finally found my people, my family and my niche.
Two years ago, I had no direction or plan for my career, and I never would have considered being part of the newspaper team as a communication major.
I am so glad I listened to a very enthusiastic professor that not only mentored me in class, but also welcomed my new ideas for new social media content editorials that I presented.
The social media content I released could not have been possible without my amazing social media assistant, Gwen Friedman.
I pass my scepter to them with full confidence that they will bring creativity and unity to the Spectator, and I cannot wait to see them grow as an individual and as the newest addition to the editorial staff.
I am very appreciative of my time here at VSU and the Spectator.
The Spectator has prepared me to be the best version of myself that I’ve unlocked while working here.
-Meredith “Gracie” Lucas, Social Media Editor, BFA in Communication Concentration in Public Relations