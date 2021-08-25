A.C.T.I.O.N Speaks Louder than Words

A Chance to Initiate Opportunities Now (A.C.T.I.O.N) is a student-led organization here at VSU. Originating in 2018 by David Davis, it has been making significant strides in the VSU and Valdosta community.

As a community-oriented organization, they dedicate themselves to the social issues in and around the campus. A.C.T.I.O.N is trying to make a stronger connection between the student population and the community.

“We are mostly about getting the students of Valdosta into the community in Valdosta,” said Kiki Day, a sophomore and president of A.C.T.I.O.N.

This organization is a work hard, play hard type of community. They work day-in and day-out to bring more light and awareness to the social issues going on and around campus.

“[Students can] come in knowing we’re not the type of club that sits and talks all day,” Day said

One major accomplishment of this club was getting enough signatures on the petition to rename Forrest Street to Obama Blvd. Day said they went to Forrest Street every Saturday and knocked on every door, making sure they got every signature they could for the petition.

It was hard work and commitment to get all the signatures they needed. Sometimes doors would even be slammed in their face, but they didn’t give up.

“It was hot; we did grill out every day, but it was a lot of work,” Day said

A.C.T.I.O.N prides themselves in being a family as well. They also push students to bring out their talents and make them more confident into the person they are going to become. Making sure students have the opportunity to network and find leadership qualities within the activities they do.

Also, by planning study nights to make certain members are on point with their homework.

This school year, A.C.T.I.O.N hopes to be even more interactive and plan more social events with the student body is trying to find more passionate and dedicated people ready to work hard for the cause.

Day said they are really wanting to “get to know the students’ value to connect those values to what the city needs.”

Day said they are wanting people to join that will stick with them and be able to do the hard work necessary for the change in the city. They don’t need many people—they just need people who are willing to put the time and commitment into the organization.

“Reach out, all we need is people to show up,” Day said.

Wanting to join is a simple process.

First, go onto Blazerlink and join the organization. Once you get the email of your confirmed membership, just show up to the meetings Sunday evening at the Odum Study Room 1470 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. If you have further questions about the club, you can email Kiki Day, and Day will get back to you with more in-depth answers.

“Once I have the people, the people will tell me what they want to see,” Day said. “I’m waiting on what they want to see from us as a club.”

Story by Jaleen Williams-Thomas, staff writer. Photo courtesy of VSU Spectator.