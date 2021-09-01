10 songs for a relaxing fall semester

With the commencement of the fall semester and return of in-person classes, VSU has come to life.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused students to become more easily stressed with the balance of school, work and social lives. Everyone handles their stress differently: entertainment like television or social media, exercise to release energy and meditation.

One method stands out and is used by everyone at some point: music. Whether it’s walking to class or staying up doing homework, music is one of the most popular ways to relax and destress during and after a long day of school. Here are 10 songs to encourage relaxing, whether you’re working, testing or walking home:

“September In the Rain” by Dinah Washington—a classic song that conjures a relaxing environment. If you like love songs and old music, this song is perfect for studying.

“A Beautiful Spring Day” by George Bruns—classical and old, this song brings two things to the table: it’s completely instrumental, and it comes from the Disney movie “101 Dalmatians.” If you like nostalgia but are distracted by lyrics, this is the song for you.

“walk but in a garden” by Llusion—a more modern take on study music. This song mixes hip hop with calm ambience for a non-distracting song that’s easy to listen to without the old-school atmosphere classical music creates.

“Paradise” by Coldplay—this song is nostalgic for most college students, playing on the radio throughout 2011-2012. It is calm, yet upbeat, and has a flow that is easy to take in without taking away from the environment. It’s as catchy as it is relaxing and works for most study playlists.

“Cherry Cola” by Kuwad—another love song—tailored to the lofi trends 2020 ushered in. Smooth lyrics paired with beachy guitar makes this song an easy listen for working.

“Fantasy” by Alina Baraz and Galimatias—a song with an ethereal feel to it—has a calming voice and balances a mellow beat to create an atmosphere that feels almost angelic.

“One Day” by Lovejoy—a cheerful sounding song about a hesitant love, and it’s definitely one of the more upbeat songs on this playlist. But with a peppy guitar front and a trumpet solo at the start, this song is a mood booster when you’re staying up late to work.

“Telepatia” by Kali Uchis—a mellow song—is more for the people who prefer the top 100 charts. This one is more mainstream, but good when you’re working, or not working.

“Double Bass” by Gorillaz—this is a lesser-known instrumental from a band most people remember. It’s comforting and a bit repetitive, but with an alternative style that can’t be completely fit into a genre. Refreshing, different and slightly energetic, this song is good to start with when studying.

“Dancing on The Light” by Richard Dillon—this is another instrumental, with the only instrument featured being a piano. The melody is simple, yet nostalgic in a way that makes the listener wistful for a memory they never even had. This is beautiful addition to a study playlist, and it’s not distracting and is comfortable to listen to.

Story by Bailey Wilson, staff writer. Photo courtesy of Flickr.