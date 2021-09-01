IN THE SPOTLIGHT: VSU Theatre Department back with live shows

It’s a new year to enjoy the fine art of scripted plays and dances meant to incite laughter, sadness and all-around entertainment.

The Theatre and Dance Box Office has issued the schedule of plays this year. Some are re-enhanced plays that have already been performed, while some are brand new to VSU.

“Ugly Lies the Bone” by Lindsey Ferretino

Sept 16-18, 20-21, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept 19, 2021 at 3 p.m.

Sawyer Theatre

A newly discharged soldier returns to her hometown with mental and physical wounds as result of her time at war in Afghanistan. To cope with her PTSD, she finds shelter in a virtual reality world where she begins to regain her sense of family, relationships and herself.

“Fall Dances: Identities”

Oct 21-23, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct 24, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

Sawyer Theatre

This is a collection of abstract, storytelling, enticing, intrusive and thought-provoking concert dances created by VSU’s own dance faculty. The dances explore the self-empowering themes of expression, identity and community as viewers see a vulnerable, transparent side of the dancers as they tell their own tales and experiences through the art of dance.

“The Country Wife” by William Wycherley

Nov 11-13,15-16, 2021 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Nov 14, 2021 at 3 p.m.

Sawyer Theatre

This controversial, scandalous and hilarious classic sex comedy follows Harry Horney, a well-known playboy who sets out on a mission to sleep with as many of London’s finest women as he can. In efforts to set the plan in motion, Harry intentionally spreads a rumor that he suffers erectile dysfunction. During this plan, he meets Margery Pinchwife, originally from the countryside and a newcomer to the city when her jealous husband relocates to enjoy the delights the city has to offer. This classic has enticed viewers since its debut in 1675, drawing audiences in with its witty comedy, extravagant characters and shocking, yet brave themes of sexual nature.

“Theatre for Young Audiences Tour” by Dr. Melissa Rynn Porterfield and Dr. Chip Crane

Friday, Feb 4, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 5, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Sawyer Theatre

This brand-new play will bring audiences into the alluring and imaginative world of Russian fairy tales: root for the brave heroes, fear the tantalizing villains and be in awe of the loveable, unforgettable enchanted creatures as audiences are encouraged to reach into the innocence child at heart in all of us to enjoy this delightful collection of tales.

“The Wolves” by Sarah DeLappe

Feb 24-26, 28 and March 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Lab Theatre

A girls soccer team, hungry for success, is put to the limits in teamwork and the competitiveness of not only soccer, but life itself as they navigate its many ups and downs with the fire inside never burning out.

“9 to 5: The Musical” by Robert Greenblatt, inspired by Dolly Parton

April 14-16, 18-20, 2022 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 3 p.m.

Sawyer Theatre

This vivid, flamboyant musical—based on the book and classic song of the same name—follows three white collar working women who work in an mundane office-cubicle job and plan a coup d’état to overthrow their egotistical, misogynistic and bigoted boss and overtake the company.

To purchase tickets,

contact the box office at 229-259-7770

Written by Christian Walker, staff writer. Photo courtesy of Flickr.