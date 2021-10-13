Barnes & Noble takes the rein of VSU’s bookstore

The world’s largest retail bookseller will soon be selling books right in the middle of VSU campus.

Barnes & Noble will officially take over operation of VSU’s bookstore in the Student Union as of Oct. 18.

Earlier this week, VSU Auxiliary sent out an email stating reconstruction of the bookstore began Oct. 10. Students, faculty, and staff were told they could still find course materials and retail services of the online bookstore.

Once the transformation is completed, the store will look quite different.

Monique Radans-Vidaurri, is assistant manager of Colorado College’s bookstore, which was also taken over by Barnes & Noble. She said the changes on their campus were successful.

“Colorado College has been in partnership with Barnes & Noble College (BNC) for six years now and has recently opened a new location on campus due to its successes,” she said.

Radans-Vidaurri mentioned that engagement with students had been a positive aspect to Barnes & Noble’s presence at the college.

“Student engagement and access has been amazing. Our bookstore operates in a self-access manner where students are able to just walk in pick up the books they need and leave like you would in any regular bookstore,” said Radans-Vidaurri. “Interaction is better and it feels as though the store serves a great purpose for the school.”

Students should look forward to fiction and non-fiction bestsellers, children’s books, bargain books, trend categories, and reference titles that will soon be offered in the VSU bookstore.

“The VSU Bookstore will ensure students and faculty are supported with everything they need to succeed,” said Teresa Cury, regional manager of BNC, the division of the company that operates university bookstores.

The cost and access of course materials may intrigue students with more affordable prices and convenient ways to have easy access to these materials, according to Cury.

The bookstore’s transition to BNC has many benefits, according to Shannon McGee, associate vice president for Finance and Administration.

“One of the primary benefits of transitioning the bookstore to Barnes & Noble College is that they offer the largest inventory of affordable physical and digital course materials, including a price-match program,” McGee said.

Cury said access to course materials and merchandise will still be at the tip of your fingers.

“Merchandise will be available in-store and online through dynamic and personalized web or mobile app experiences,” she said.

Merchandise beyond books will also be part of the picture, Cury added.

“VSU should expect an unparalleled assortment of school apparel and an exceptional retail experience,” she said.

Written by Imani Washington and Madeline Harper, staff writers.