VSU comes together to show awareness

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month nationwide, and VSU shows awareness through events on campus.

Throughout the month of October, the campus community honors victims by wearing a purple ribbon. It symbolizes courage, survival, honor and dedication to ending domestic violence.

There will be various locations set up around campus throughout the month to provide students and staff with purple ribbons.

The Clothesline Project takes place Oct. 11-15 in the Pedestrian Mall. Small t-shirts are provided to give victims a stage to tell their story.

The Haven also puts on an event in October showcasing what victims wore when they were sexually assaulted.

In most cases, they were wearing average clothes. This implies that a sexual assault can take place at any time, by anyone and what someone is wearing does not matter.

On Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m. there will be a SAFE self-defense class in the Student Union Meeting Room 1. This class helps teach women basic self defense skills and is sponsored by the Office of Health Promotions.

Brett Sokolow, managing partner of the National Center for Higher Education Risk Management, will speak on Oct. 21 at 7 p.m. on the topic of “Drunk Sex or Date Rape?”

To wrap up the month, there will be a handprint on Oct. 25-28.

This event challenges the community to pledge that they will not commit or condone any form of violence, while also sealing a promise by placing their handprints and names on a display board.

Written by Sam Acevedo, staff writer. Graphic courtesy of Bailey Wilson.