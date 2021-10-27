Fall Career Expo invites opportunities to VSU

On Oct. 27, the Fall Career Expo, organized by Career Opportunities, welcomed 70+ employers to Valdosta State University.
On Oct. 27, the Fall Career Expo welcomed 70+ opportunities to the student union ballrooms. This event marked the first Fall Career Expo held in-person since March 2020.
Written by Payton Fletcher. Photography courtesy of Payton Fletcher .
