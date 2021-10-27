Home / News / Fall Career Expo invites opportunities to VSU
On Oct. 27, the Fall Career Expo, organized by Career Opportunities, welcomed 70+ employers to Valdosta State University.

October 27, 2021

On Oct. 27, the Fall Career Expo welcomed 70+ opportunities to the student union ballrooms. This event marked the first Fall Career Expo held in-person since March 2020.

 

Kim Warden, left, discusses opportunities as Ag-Pro, a John Deere dealership, with Caleb North, a VSU student.

 

Lawrence Hubmeier, left, and Charity Fick, right, stand and represent the Savannah Police Department at the Fall Career Expo 2021.

 

Michele Rizer, right, and Heather Gaskins, left, represent Young, Thagard, Hoffman, LLP at the Fall Career Expo 2021.

 

Written by Payton Fletcher. Photography courtesy of Payton Fletcher .

