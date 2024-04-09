Levitt Amp Music Series Continues in Valdosta

Ending on May 17, the Turner Center for the Arts will be hosting the free Levitt Amp Music series at their art park which includes free concerts from various artists around the country.

The most recent artists featured was country singer Britnee Kellogg who was a contestant on season 11 and season 12 of American Idol. Kellogg was joined by her band as she sung some of her hit songs and popular covers such as “Love Thy Neighbor,” “My Little Man,” and a cover of the most popular song in the media, “Jolene.”

The event also included local venders such as Crazy Wings, Downtown Social, and the South Georgia Regional Traveling Library.

Crazy Wings menu consisted of multiple flavors of wings, chicken tenders, hot dogs, pizza fries and other delicious foods.

Downtown Social, a restaurant and entertainment spot, provided beverages for those 21-plus to make the vibes of the night even sweeter.

The South Georgia Regional Traveling library was also present as they gave out information about the library, merchandise, and free books of all genres.

There are also free tote bags and pocket can holders for the audience as they walk around the art park before the start of the show.

The rest of the night consisted of Valdosta locals enjoying their time with good music, good food, and unforgettable moments.

The Levitt Amp Music Series will continue every Friday at 7 p.m at the Turner Center art park until May 17.

Written by Jasmine Hightower, Entertainment Editor. Photos by Jasmine Hightower.