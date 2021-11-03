Twix and Reese’s share VSU candy championship

The Holiday season is officially here, and the Spectator Newsletter conducted another poll in celebration of Halloween last week.

Candy is a staple when it comes to Halloween, so the editors came together and narrowed down a selection of what we think is the most popular candy. We let you decide what was truly the best out of a selection of five; Candy Corn, Reese’s, Skittles, Twix, and Kit Kat.

Shockingly, Skittles came in last place at 3 votes followed by Candy Corn at 12 votes. Kit Kat received 11 votes, with a tie between Twix and Reese’s at 14 votes each.

The results are clear it’s difficult to choose a particular favorite, but Halloween allowed for a time to enjoy some treats.

Let us know what candy you had for Halloween. What other candy do you think should’ve been included in the poll?

If you’d like to be involved in the next poll, look for the Spectator Newsletter that comes out every week. Do you have any suggestions for what topic the next poll should cover? Let us know at spec@valdosta.edu

Story by Isabella Schneider, Newsletter Editor. Photo courtesy of Flickr.