Must See Movies for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, you may be rushing to plan how to spend the night.

Watching a movie is a go-to date on Valentine’s, but if you’re not wanting to leave house or spend money at the movie theater, here are a few options you have for a night in with your significant other or friends.

“Mr. Right”

Directed by Paco Cabezas, this 2016 romantic comedy tells the story of Martha (Anna Kendrick) following a bad break-up with her boyfriend. She meets Francis (Sam Rockwell) and spends an entire day with him, ultimately deciding that he is the perfect man for her despite not learning his name. What she doesn’t know is that Francis is a retired CIA hitman who has decided to turn on the people who hire him, and that there is a massive bounty on his head.

This movie is the perfect option for those who love action movies. It has all the awkward and cringey romance you expect from a romantic comedy, but also gives you a bit of a thrill.

“Mr. Right” is available to watch on Netlifx. It is also available for rent and purchasing on Amazon Prime Video.

“Stardust”

Based on the 1999 novel of the same name, “Stardust” follows the tale of Tristan Thorn (Charlie Cox) after a star falls from the sky. With the intention of finding the star and gifting it to the woman he loves, Tristan leaves his village to search for it. When he finds the crater where the star fells, he discovers it took on the form of a young woman.

This fantasy movie, directed by Matthew Vaughn, is perfect for those who love fairytale romances. It has all the aspects that Disney intrigued you with as a child, but it’s just grown enough for you to enjoy as an adult.

“Stardust” is available to watch on Netflix. It is also available for purchase on Amazon Prime.

“Pretty Woman”

Directed by Garry Marshall and released in 1990, “Pretty Woman” tells the story of Vivian Ward (Julia Roberts), a prostitute living in Hollywood. She is given a shocking proposition by New York businessman Edward Lewis (Richard Gere) after giving him directions to his hotel: Three thousand dollars for an entire week acting as his girlfriend while he tries to win over the man who’s company he is attempting to buy.

If you’re looking for a classic, this movie is the way to go. It is funny, heart wrenching and lighthearted, perfect for a Valentine’s Day movie.

“Pretty Woman” is available for rent and purchase on Amazon Prime.

“Mystic Pizza”

This 1998 film directed by Donald Petrie follows the story of sisters Kat (Annabeth Gish) and Daisy (Julia Roberts), and their best friend Jojo (Lili Taylor) as they navigate life and love while working in the local pizza parlor of their hometown. Will their friendship be able to stand the rocky circumstances that follow them, or has their time run out?

This movie is perfect if you are spending Valentine’s Day with friends. It shows that no matter what, friendship is one of the strongest bonds people have in life. It even has a little bit of romance, so you will still get that Valentine’s thrill.

“Mystic Pizza” is included with a ScreenPix subscription. It is also available for rent or purchase on Amazon.

“Love and Monsters”

Another action packed movie, “Love and Monsters” stars Dylan O’Brien as Joel Dawson, a boy who survived the apocalypse of mutated monsters that took over the world. After reconnecting with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick) through the radio in his underground bunker, Joel decides to make the 80-mile journey through monster infested lands to be with her. The only problem is that he can’t freeze up the way he normally does when facing the creatures, at least not before he finds Aimee.

Released in 2020 and directed by Michael Matthews, “Love and Monsters” is a good movie for those who like apocalyptic and dystopian stories. Considered an action movie, it is more like a romantic comedy. O’Brien will break your heart with his performance in it, though, so if you choose to watch this one, make sure you have a box of tissues or shirt sleeve to wipe your nose on.

“Love and Monsters” is free with a Hulu subscription. It is available for rent or purchase on Amazon.

Whether you’re spending the night with a significant other, friends or by yourself, watching these movies will be a perfect way to spend it. Grab some popcorn and your favorite blanket, and get ready to spend your Valentine’s Day without breaking your bank account.

Written by Bailey Storey, Photo Editor. Photo courtesy of Bailey Storey.