VSU’S Symposium Week will consist of many presentations and contests from April 4 to 8.

It will consist of a guest speaker, oral presentations, poster presentation, and a video contest. There will also be a graduate student portion of the symposium.

The events are open to all VSU students, staff and faculty.

The Keynote Address for the Undergraduate Research Symposium will be given by Dr. Alyssa Sepinwall. Here they will share their experiences in research along with challenges they may have faced.

Sepinwall is a professor at California State University. She is a past winner of the Harry E. Brakebill Outstanding Professor Award and the President’s Award for Innovation in Teaching.

“Dr. Sepinwall is a published academic in history and especially history in media, including film and video games,” Bryan Moats, Graduate Assistant for Council on Undergraduate Research, said. “Her speech will follow similar topics to her most recent book publication, ‘Slave Revolt on Screen: The Haitian Revolution in Film and Video Games.’”

This is the 28th Annual Undergraduate Research Symposium, however, the keynote speaker changes every year depending on their availability as well as their desire to showcase different forms of research each year.

“The Symposium is being held in a hybrid format this year as we transition back to hosting in-person events,” Moats said. “…By holding the Keynote address online, we were able to invite a guest speaker that could only speak virtually.”

Moats said the Dr. Sepinwall currently lives in California due to teaching at California State University. Hosting the symposium as hybrid makes it feasible for Dr. Sepinwall to attend without traveling.

Students are not required to RSVP and can join on Black Board Collaborate Ultra at this link:

https://us.bbcollab.com/guest/e3949ee149064c7fa1f0461e5b4d7724

Written by Sam Acevedo, Campus Life Editor.