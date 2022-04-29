Spring graduates to take the stage

In one week VSU’s spring graduates will take the stage to celebrate their accomplishments from the past few years, finally receiving the degrees they have worked so hard for.

Graduate commencement will take place on Friday, May 6, at 5 p.m. in the P.E. Complex. Undergraduate commencement will take place the following day at 7 p.m. on the Front Lawn.

Pyrotechnics will follow Friday’s commencement and fireworks will follow Saturday’s.

Both commencement ceremonies will be livestreamed on VSU’s YouTube channel. An unlimited number of guests are allowed and social distancing will not be enforced. Masks are strongly encouraged.

Undergraduate Commencement Information:

The undergraduate ceremony will take place on the Front Lawn. All graduates must check in at the Pedestrian Walkway by 5:30 p.m.

After checking in, graduates must go to their designated line-up areas listed on VSU’s website.

Graduates and faculty will be seated in black chairs in front of the stage while guests will be seated in white chairs. Guest seating is available on a first-come-first-served basis, and indoor viewing and accessible seating will be available.

In the chance of rain, umbrellas will not be permitted. Ponchos will be given to graduates and faculty. In the chance of inclement weather, undergraduate commencement will take place in the P.E. Complex.

Graduate Commencement Information:

The graduate ceremony will take place in the P.E. Complex. All graduates must check in on the east end of the upstairs mezzanine.

After checking in, graduates must go to their designated degree table listed on VSU’s website.

Graduates will be seated on the court of the complex. Guest seating will be in the bleachers.

Accessible seating and parking will be available. Those in need of this seating should go to Sustella Parking Lot at least 30 minutes before the ceremony.

Graduates should enter through the Complex doors located beside the tennis courts.

All graduates must check in to participate in the ceremonies.

For more information regarding commencement, please visit VSU’s commencement tab on their official website.

Written by Bailey Storey, Photo Editor. Photo courtesy of VSU.