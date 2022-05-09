Photos: Class of 2022 departs from VSU

Spring graduates took to the stage May 6 and 7 to receive their degrees, celebrating years of hard work and accomplishments from their time at VSU.

Graduate commencement began at 5 p.m. on May 6 in the PE Complex. Friends and family gathered in the stands to watch as faculty and grads took their seats on the floor.

VSU President Richard Carvajal gave the commencement speech.

Students later met him on stage to receive their degrees while guests cheered from the stands.

Many students decorated their graduation caps with quotes or simple designs. Others kept their cap in its original condition.

The undergraduate ceremony took place the next day. It was held on VSU’s historic Front Lawn at 7 p.m.

Graduates lined up in surrounding buildings before walking down Patterson Street at the start of the ceremony.

They passed beneath VSU’s archway on the way to their seats where they received high fives from Blaze, VSU’s mascot.

Family and friends lined the fence and walkway as graduates lined up. Many took photos and cheered as their graduate walked by. Some held homemade signs and balloons.

Many graduates posed for photos and showed off their caps as they walked to their seats.

Graduates sat in front of the stage in black chairs while guests surrounded them in white chairs.

Due to the amount of guests, seating filled up fast. Many people brought blankets and lawn chairs for seating while others stood.

Congratulations to all spring graduates. You have left your mark on VSU and are now moving on to leave your mark on the world.

Written by Bailey Storey, photo editor. Photos courtesy of Bailey Storey and Kilie Huckleby, campus life editor.