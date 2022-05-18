Tunes to kick off your summer break

Hello, Spectator readers! Classes might be out right now, but the Spectator will always keep readers informed. I’m here with my favorite summer songs to add to your summer playlists. These are some songs that if you see me driving around Valdosta during the day, I’ll have them blaring through my speakers with my windows down. No shame, just vibes. Let’s get right into it!

“When You’re Gone” by Shawn Mendes

I won’t lie. This song was being overplayed by my SiriusXM for a while, and I kept wondering if it would ever stop playing and playing and playing. But if you can’t beat them, join them. For that reason, this song has ended up on my playlist. This song is super catchy, and Shawn really knows how to write a song. This one will definitely make you want to yell it by the time the second chorus comes around. Prove me wrong.

“As It Was” by Harry Styles

I feel like my readers have no idea just how much I am in love with Mr. Styles. I mean, this has been since the One Direction days. I can’t tell you guys how ready I am for “Harry’s House” to come out on the May 20 (free advertisement. Go preorder it). This song gives off a fun 80s vibe that I absolutely love. I guarantee you’ll love this single, and you can listen to it literally anywhere. This is a good gym song, sitting on the beach or by the pool song, on the way to work song and shower song. Watch the video and thank me later.

“Quarter-Life Crisis” by Judah & The Lion

My boyfriend put me on this band (shout out to Steve) and this is a summer banger, honestly. Does it make me think about the existential crisis I had last week? Sure, but now I have cool music to listen to while I’m thinking about it and crying. In all seriousness, this song is a catchy headbanger. The mandolin might be a necessary instrument for every song, thanks to these guys.

“What You Know” by Two Door Cinema Club

This song makes me reminisce on my middle and high school days when I went through my “emo phase.”. This song stayed on repeat for me and my friends, and I am still not tired of it and don’t think I ever will be. This song is a hit from start to finish. As soon as the drums hit fifteen seconds in, you just know this song is going to smack. Listen to this and then write a detailed paper on why you love it. You will be able to. It’s just that good.

“Take a Walk” by Passion Pit

A banger. 10/10. As soon as this song starts after the nice, whimsical beginning, you’re in for a treat. Turn up your volume in the car and just drive. Don’t set a destination because you will want to listen to this over and over again just to listen to that one part one more time. A friend from college put me on this one (thank you, Noah) and I add it to every playlist that I make because it is perfect for any and every emotion and occasion.

“The Great Escape” by Boys Like Girls

Another emo phase banger. This song is a bit nostalgic for me since my older sister used to play this in her car when I was younger, and it just stuck with me. That leading up to the chorus is the best part about this song. It’ll keep you hooked and make you want to replay it a few more times before you clock in late for work.

“Chasing Fire” by Lauv

Lauv is not a force to be reckoned with. This song is a clear example of that. He has new music out and still releasing, but I am saving that for another article later. This song is always a go-to for me when I have some sort of silence in the car when I am with other people. This is one of those songs that nobody can complain about because it is just that good. Watch and see if they are adding to their phones while they are riding with you.

“Circles” by Post Malone

Post Malone has never really been a first choice for me, but when his third album, “Hollywood’s Bleeding,” came out, I was hooked. He doesn’t have a skippable track on that album. This song is pretty well known, but I think that’s what I like about it. You can flip it on when you’re with friends and they can sing along and vibe with you. This is a more chill song on this playlist, and it makes me want to skip. Don’t ask me to elaborate, I simply cannot.

“Right Back” (feat. A Boogie wit da Hoodie) by Khalid

This song. This version, in particular. I know my friends get tired of me listening to this, but it’s become a comfort song at this point so I am pushing it on to you guys, too. Something about A Boogie’s catchy verse in the beginning that leads into Khalid’s first verse is what gets me. I love how smooth it is and you can’t beat Khalid’s vocals. The two of them are a great duo and it’s hard to listen to the version without A Boogie once you listen to this version.

“Like a Girl” by Lizzo

A female empowerment anthem, in this economy? Oh, yes. This song gives me so much satisfaction. When Lizzo said, “buy my whip, by myself. Pay my rent, by myself,” I personally felt that. I feel like I am above everyone when the chorus comes on. I busted some speakers in my last vehicle listening to this. Something about Lizzo’s music just makes me want to dance.

Honorable Mentions

“Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond

“Good Girls Go Bad” by Cobra Starship

“Ain’t It Fun” by Paramore

I hope this helps you guys figure out that song just scratches that itch that you’ve had for a while. If you do listen to them after reading this, please tell me and I will literally sob and we can talk about the masterpiece that is “What You Know.” Anyways, I’ll be back with more things to share with you guys soon because Entertainment never sleeps. Happy listening!

Written by Madison Gruber, Entertainment Editor.