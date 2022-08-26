Home / Photos / Photo Story / Photos: Multicultural Extravaganza returns for 2022

Photos: Multicultural Extravaganza returns for 2022

On Aug. 18, the Office of Student Diversity held the widely anticipated Multicultural Extravaganza, an annual event that celebrates the diverse array of cultures and heritages that make up VSU.

Several booths were set up around the ballroom by student organizations and volunteers, offering food, cultural resources and activities like balloon animals and henna stains.

Officers of the Caribbean Student Association stand by their booth, offering information about their organization and resources for students.

“I kept getting emails about this event, and it looked fun, so I decided to go,” Lauriana Waddell, a freshman elementary education major, said. “I’ll definitely come again next year.”

Many students were excited about the free food, free stuff and the music.

The menu included staples, such as egg rolls and hot dogs, as well as more exotic items like jerk chicken.

Staff members and student volunteers prepare food for attendees.

“This year, they had better food and even a live band!” Elizabeth Williams, a junior business administration major, said. “My favorite food item had to be the jerk chicken.”

Rachel Chaparro, a freshman communication disorders major, was more excited for the booths than the food, however.

“I’m really excited to see all the booths and meet new people here,” she said.

Students rush to the middle of the ballroom for R&B group Maze’s “Before I Let Go.”
Edward Etty, a mass media senior, in his simple, yet original balloon hat.
Balloon artist Sarah Viviano puts the finishing touches on a turtle for an attendee.
Jordan Shivar, freshman music major, has henna applied to her hand at the International Students booth.
Ansley Hendrix, a sophomore sociology and anthropology major, and Jillian Blevins, a junior communication disorders major, hold up two balloon swords they received at the event.

Written in collaboration by Gabriel Langston and Nia Thompson, staff reporters. Photos courtesy of Gabriel Langston and Nia Thompson.

