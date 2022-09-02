Student Spotlight: Meet Maria Hernandez

Maria is a junior business major here at VSU.

She graduated high school in 2020; as a COVID-19 senior, she spent her graduation day in quarantine.

Maria is an avid bookworm who has a hard time putting down her Kindle when she’s been introduced to a good book. At the moment, her favorite book is “Normal People” by Sally Rooney.

With quarantine in place, it was hard to leave the house. In a way, books were Maria’s way of traveling the world, and this is what lead her to find her intense love of traveling (a couple of Harry Styles concerts helped, also).

Because of her love for travel, Maria finds herself on the go very frequently. Even traveling from town to town here in South Georgia meets her needs if she doesn’t already have a trip planned.

Her love of travelling changed her dream of being a doctor to that of a flight attendant. The outfit that the stewards and stewardess have to wear may not be the cutest, but the thought of being able to travel for a job is enticing enough.

Aside from her love of books and travel, Maria also loves settling down after a long day of school/work to watch a good movie. Typically, a romantic tear-jerker is what she settles on. However, she also loves bad-boy vampire movies.

Maria’s favorite movies are “A Walk to Remember” and the “Twilight” series because they are romantic and contain a feel-good relationship.

Helping people is something that comes naturally to her.

Written by Baylee Davis, Staff Reporter. Photos courtesy of Maria Hernandez.